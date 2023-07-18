One person injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster, according to the city's police department.
The incident was reported at 12:13 p.m., and occurred on the 200 block of West King Street, according to Lancaster City Police. Responding officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Police said they do not believe the incident was a random act and that there is no danger to the public.
No suspects are currently in custody, according to police.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3301.