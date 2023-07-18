One person injured in Lancaster shooting

Police say the shooting occurred at 12:13 p.m. on the 200 block of West King St. The incident is under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster, according to the city's police department.

The incident was reported at 12:13 p.m., and occurred on the 200 block of West King Street, according to Lancaster City Police. Responding officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police said they do not believe the incident was a random act and that there is no danger to the public.

No suspects are currently in custody, according to police.