Man wanted for Lancaster County shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update: An autopsy performed on the shooting victim, Amdrella Cartel, by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Update: Police are asking the public to help locate the man they identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Timothy Allen, 20, of Lancaster is facing multiple charges including murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Allen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen or any additional information is asked to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

Previously: Police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

On Saturday, officers were called to the 600 block of North Plum Street just before 3 a.m. for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found 27-year-old Amdrella Cartel of Lancaster, dead from a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, police were told two people with gunshot injuries had been taken to a local hospital.

Based on their initial findings, police say there is no danger to the public.