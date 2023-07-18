Maryland man arrested in connection to Lancaster County homicide

Kevin S. Harmon, 35, from Gwynn Oak, Maryland, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the April 23 shooting death of Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection to a killing along Route 223 in Brecknock Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Kevin S. Harmon, 35, from Gwynn Oak, Maryland, has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery, theft, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting and killing of 54-year-old Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz.

Ruiz's body was found along the southbound lane of Route 222 near mile marker 48.6.

Harmon was arrested Tuesday morning.

On April 23, around 7:07 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Brecknock Township for the report of a dead man laying partially in the grass on the shoulder of the road.

At the scene, officers discovered the victim had died of multiple gunshot wounds, and fingerprints later identified him as Vazquez-Ruiz.

An autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office revealed the victim sustained five gunshot wounds: two to the chest, one in the side, one in the left bicep, and one in the right index finger.

The subsequent investigation consisted of multiple steps, including DNA evidence, surveillance footage, interviews, search warrants and cell phone data that allegedly proved to police that Harmon was struggling financially and, being aware of the large amount of cash Vazquez-Ruiz possessed, drove him to Pennsylvania at the time of the killing.

DNA tests also reportedly revealed the presence of the victim's blood on Harmon's boots.

Further investigation demonstrated Harmon and the victim remained together until 2:14 a.m. when Harmon’s phone location showed him turning around and traveling south while the victim’s phone remained at the scene of the crime.

It was discovered that Harmon allegedly deposited $485.55 into his CashApp account at 8:39 a.m. and detailed his car at 12:35 p.m. on April 23, 2023, and made a rent payment for $998.99 at 7:40 p.m. on April 24, 2023.

Harmon had been receiving automated text messages from his apartment complex leasing office indicating his rent hadn't been paid or was due since Nov. 2, 2022, according to police.

Search warrants on Harmon’s home reportedly revealed 9mm ammunition, a magazine, and other firearm accessories.