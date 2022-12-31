x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

2 injured in 3-alarm fire in Lancaster

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Credit: WPMT FOX43

LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders are at the scene of a three-alarm fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street in Lancaster.

The fire broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch.

Officials say two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The coroner was not called.

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Police departments prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Before You Leave, Check This Out