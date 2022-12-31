2 injured in 3-alarm fire in Lancaster

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders are at the scene of a three-alarm fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street in Lancaster.

The fire broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch.

Officials say two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The coroner was not called.

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.