Lancaster County fire company prepares final touches for New Year's Eve meal

The homemade dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kinzer Fire Hall, located at 3521 Lincoln Highway.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For more than forty years, one Lancaster County firehouse has welcomed members of the community to celebrate the New Year with a well-known German tradition.

Kinzer Fire Company, in Paradise Township, will ring in the new year with a New Year's staple- pork and sauerkraut.

"The rationalization is that pork and sauerkraut are supposed to be good luck for the coming year, so we all look forward to a new year," said Dwight Groff, the activity coordinator with the Kinzer Fire Company.

"We normally hold [the event] on New Year's Day, but when the holiday falls on a Sunday, we host this event on a Saturday," said Groff.

The event is all-you-can-eat for adults and children alike. Tickets for adults cost $17, with children between the ages of 4-12 costing $8. Delivery is also available within a five-mile radius.

In 2020, Kinzer Fire Company provided take-out meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly three years later, they're optimistic and ready to welcome a larger crowd back to the station.

"We're preparing to serve 500 [people] in-house and then [serve] 1,300 takeaway meals," said Groff.

To prepare for this year's guests, members of Kinzer Fire Company started preparations back in October. Ingredients were collected for their signature sauerkraut and nearly 2,000 pounds of pork were prepared by the company.