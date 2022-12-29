Red Cross responds to record number of emergency calls over holiday weekend

The organization responded to over 60 house fires and assisted over 200 people across the Commonwealth, a 300% increase from 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Red Cross volunteers spent their holiday weekend answering calls and helping families in their worst moments.

The organization responded to over 60 house fires and assisted over 200 people across the Commonwealth. That's a 300% increase from last year, according to the Red Cross.

“That was a historic weekend for us," said Nicole Roschella, the communications director with the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “In central Pa., we responded to 10 home fires during that time. Also, you may remember the home explosion on East Earl and also a car that crashed into a home in Harrisburg.”

Roschella says this holiday weekend was eye-opening for volunteers throughout Pennsylvania. She says the experience shows the importance of taking safety precautions with your family entering the New Year.

“Whether that’s making sure you have working smoke alarms installed in your home, having an emergency kit prepared, all these sorts of things to make sure you’re ready in an emergency," said Roschella.

She credits the many volunteers who put aside their holiday celebrations, in order to help families going through disasters.

“They could’ve turned their phones off, but instead they answered the call and they’re out there helping their neighbors in need," said Roschella.

She says people can help their neighbors in need by donating to Red Cross disaster relief efforts and volunteering their time.