Lancaster County coroner responds to fatal motorcycle crash

Juan Ahorrio Martinez, 30, of East Hempfield, Pennsylvania, died from a motorcycle collision Sunday evening in Providence Township.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday on the cross street of Lancaster Pike and Pennsy Road in Providence Township.

According to a release on social media, the deputy coroner responded to the scene at 7:42 p.m., and pronounced Juan Ahorrio Martinez, 30, from East Hempfield, Pennsylvania, deceased. Martinez was the driver of the motorcycle involved in a single vehicle crash.

He was then transported to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office for further examination.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.