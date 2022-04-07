Lancaster County coroner responds to fatal motorcycle crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday on the cross street of Lancaster Pike and Pennsy Road in Providence Township.
According to a release on social media, the deputy coroner responded to the scene at 7:42 p.m., and pronounced Juan Ahorrio Martinez, 30, from East Hempfield, Pennsylvania, deceased. Martinez was the driver of the motorcycle involved in a single vehicle crash.
He was then transported to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office for further examination.
There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.