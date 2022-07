Rt. 222 northbound is down to one lane while police investigate.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 222 northbound in Lancaster County.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash located at mile marker 36 around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a supervisor from Lancaster County-Wide Communications, there are several injuries reported and at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

One lane is closed between the exits to 272 and 772 while police investigate.