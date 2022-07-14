Police: Passenger accused of allowing 14-year-old to drive car that crashed into garage charged with child endangerment

Bethany Schrom, 19, allowed the girl to drive the car that struck the garage of a home in Clay Township on July 1, police say.

LITITZ, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lancaster County woman who was in the passenger seat when a 14-year-old girl crashed a car into a Clay Township home earlier this month has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Bethany Ruth Schrom, of the 900 block of Hannah Drive, was charged following an investigation of the incident, which occurred on the morning of July 1, police say.

According to police, Schrom allowed the 14-year-old to drive the 2000 Chrysler sedan while she rode as a passenger, despite the fact that the girl was under the legal age to operate a vehicle.

The girl crashed the vehicle into the garage of a home on the 700 block of Hannah Drive, causing significant damage to both the car and the garage, police say.

In addition to the misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Schrom is charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and a summary vehicle code violation, police say.