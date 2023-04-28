Lancaster County man has three sheep stolen from his home

Jay Kendig, 90, says two lambs and a pregnant ewe were stolen within a span of a few weeks.

STRASBURG, Pa. — Jay Kendig of Strasburg, Lancaster County says three sheep have been stolen from his property over the past few weeks.

At 90 years old, Kendig has kept sheep on his property for decades and never experienced this before.

“The night before they were here, then on Palm Sunday the two lambs were missing. And about three weeks before that, I lost one of my large ewes," said Kendig. “I think it’s our society now. If people want something, they take it.”

“Someone’s got to be morally bankrupt to come steal lambs and a sheep from an elderly man," said Bruce Zurbrick, the son-in-law of Jay.

Bruce said he was angry to see the sheep stolen. He added that the remainder of Jay’s flock have been visibly shaken by the robbery.

“When we came after they were gone, the sheep would just bolt," said Zurbrick. "They didn’t want anybody near them, and you could tell they had been chased and harassed.”

Shortly afterward, Bruce placed a sign in Jay’s front yard, offering an undisclosed reward for finding the stolen sheep. The family also reported the theft to Pennsylvania State Police.

While the family is unsure whether the lambs and ewe will be found, Bruce hopes the sign will help make his neighbors more vigilant.

“The neighbors all know me, so if anything happens here, they will call me," said Zurbrick.

As for Jay, he said he is not too worried about any future thefts.