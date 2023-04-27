Returning to the 'Titanic' at the Fulton Theatre | Center Stage

The story of the hopes, dreams and journey of the people, not only the iconic ship, guide audience members through the steps of the tragedy.

LANCASTER, Pa. — In a production three years in the making thanks to COVID-19 delays, "Titanic" finally hits the stage of the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster. Many of the cast members, however, were able to return to the show.

"So many of us were still able to do it, it was awesome," said Charis Leos, portraying Alice Beane. "Everybody in this show is a friend."

The production, which according to Leos has "the most amazing score I've ever heard," treats the sinking of the ship as a sort of second act. The first, arguably more in-depth look than many may think of when ruminating on the disaster, is about people.

"To me, it's about relationships," Leos said. "It's a story about class distinction. Some of the wealthy were on vacation, there were a lot of immigrants to come over and start a new life. They were excited, the ship was beautiful and they were having the time of their lives."

To many, the show is more of a detective story detailing the numerous issues, from the ship's legendary beginning that led to its tragic end.

"As an audience, you know the Titanic sank between April 14-15, 1912. But you don't know how," said David Girolmo, who portrays the captain in the production.

"Yes, it hit an iceberg. What happened? Why did watertight compartments flood? How did they get to the point they didn't see the iceberg? Who are these people?" he continued.

"Titanic" also takes you back to a bygone era, Leos noted. And the fun, for her character, is how she overcomes the challenges of the era.

"It's a time period where there are still separate areas for the men to socialize," Leos said. "She [Alice Bean] just walks right in. She wants more out of life and she's willing to push for some changes."

And perhaps most importantly, the cast notes that the show is not two hours of sadness and despair. While the tragedy does take the stage for the finish of the show, it's the journey before that both draws audience members in and affects them going out.

"These were real people that had lives, paths, futures, you get really invested in that," Leos said. "The important part is getting to know them."