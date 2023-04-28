Lancaster police investigating shooting that injured teen

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was treated for his injuries at a hospital. At this time, no arrests have been made.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night along the 600 block of South Plum Street.

According to police, on Thursday, April 27 at 8:45 p.m., officers were patrolling southeast Lancaster when they heard numerous gunshots.

A few minutes later, a resident reported hearing gunshots from the 200 block of S. Ann Street.

Officers responded and inspected the scene, finding evidence along the 600 block of S. Plum Street, across from the 200 block of S. Ann Street.

At 9:11 p.m., officers received a report of an injured juvenile along the 400 block of S. Ann Street.

The victim had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the victim refused to cooperate with police and did not provide truthful information.

Lancaster Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and don't believe the public is in danger.

At this time, no arrests have been made.