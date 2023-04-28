Lancaster County police issue announcement concerning new game 'Senior Assassination'

Cases have been reported of teenagers dressing in dark clothing and sneaking through residential areas to eliminate assigned "targets" for the game.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are warning the public about a new game popular with teenagers.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), high school-aged students are playing a game called "Senior Assassination." The game is played with teams carrying water guns.

Teams are said to be assigned targets to "eliminate" each week. The game typically happens outside of school hours during both daylight and nighttime hours. Videos of the "hits" are then posted on social media.

Cases have been reported of teenagers dressing in dark clothing and sneaking through residential areas for part of the game.

The game, though intentionally innocent, could easily be perceived, reported or confronted as suspicious behavior, according to the NLCRPD.

Though the NLCRPD has not seen evidence of the game played within its jurisdictional boundaries, they're attempting to educate the community about the game and associated concerns by law enforcement.

In a statement, the NLCRPD said that when officers respond to suspicious person calls, they most always engage in the unknown. When encountering a person in the dark, who is wearing dark clothing, and carrying what appears to be a firearm requires an appropriate response.

Communication, instructions, identity, a tactical approach, using a variety of techniques, and other safety tactics on the approach of a “suspect” is appropriate and part of standard training and expected behavior on behalf of the officers.

Each scenario an officer investigates is different and potentially dangerous. Often the scenario or actions by the “suspect” is lawful and the concern is mitigated. However, in other scenarios, the “suspect” may be involved in committing a crime or even be an immediate threat to other persons, the public, or the officers themselves.

The primary goals of the police are to preserve life, enforce the law, and provide a safe and secure environment in their respective communities. The importance of communication and cooperation between the police and the public cannot be understated.