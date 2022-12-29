Penn Medicine LG Health plans blood drives across Lancaster County in January

Blood that is collected stays in Lancaster County to benefit members of our community, the healthcare facility said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center announced it will hold a series of blood drives throughout the month of January at various locations across Lancaster County.

Blood that is collected stays in Lancaster County to benefit members of our community, the healthcare facility said.

"The United States is currently experiencing a shortage of blood supplies," the facility said in a press release. "Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health encourages all eligible donors to make a donation at either our blood donor center or one of our community blood drives. Blood donation is safe, including for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination."

Throughout the months of January and February, LG Health will participate in the Bleed Blue Challenge, running Jan. 3 through the end of February.

Blood donors may choose to donate in the name of their preferred police department.

The following police departments are participating:

Mount Joy

Pequea Township

Manheim Township

Lancaster City Bureau of Police

Millersville University

East Hempfield

Quarryville

Manor Township

Northwest Regional

Strasburg

Blood donors must be in good health (free of flu, cold and nausea symptoms for at least three days), 16 years of age (with parental consent) to 74 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours before donating and bring a form of ID.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

To make an appointment, please call 717-544-0170, or schedule online at LGHealth.org/GiveBlood (local Blood Drive Events tab).

Donors will receive a free gift.

January 2023 blood drives dates and locations:

Tuesday, Jan. 3 (2 to 7 p.m.): LGH – James Street Lobby 2nd Floor, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster

Wednesday, Jan. 4 (2 to 7 p.m.): Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mt. Sydney Rd., Witmer

Thursday, Jan. 5 (2 to 7 p.m.): Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Rd., #9320, Elizabethtown

Tuesday, Jan. 10 (2 to 7 p.m.): Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz

Wednesday, Jan. 11 (2 to 8 p.m.): Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon

Thursday, Jan. 12 (2 to 7 p.m.): New Danville Fire Company, 43 Marticville Rd., Lancaster

Tuesday, Jan. 17 (2 to 7 p.m.): Manor Township Police Department, 950 West Fairway Dr., Lancaster

Wednesday, Jan. 18 (2 to 7 p.m.): Quarryville Police Department, 300 St. Catherine St., Quarryville

Wednesday, Jan. 25 (2 to 8 p.m.): Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Rd., Intercourse

Thursday, Jan. 26 (2 to 7 p.m.): Lancaster City Police Bureau, 39 West Chestnut St., Lancaster