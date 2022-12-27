Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.

Not sure where to ring in the New Year? Take a gander at this list of ball, potato roll, even Hershey's Kiss drops in Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further.

Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.)

All of the festivities will be held on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted in bold type.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Lower Allen Township

Sure, there are rose drops (red and white), wrench drops, bologna drops and more on New Year's Eve across Central PA -- but only ONE municipality drops its pants at midnight!

Lower Allen Township will drop a pair of Yellow Breeches at midnight to cap off an evening of music and events at Lower Allen Community Park, 4075 Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg.

There will be fun and games for all ages, free food and beverages, dance music provided by Dance Party DJ’s, Tim Delp.

The countdown for dropping the yellow breeches will begin just before midnight.

A children’s countdown and drop will be held at 10pm with Baby Breeches.

Mechanicsburg

The borough will host its annual Wrench Drop -- a staple of the community since 2004 -- on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 53 E. Main St.

The Wrench Drop commemorates the mechanics who settled in the Mechanicsburg area to repair the Conestoga wagons after crossing the Susquehanna River.

There will be an evening of family-friendly events leading up to the Wrench Drop at midnight.

Shippensburg

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, bring the family to downtown Shippensburg for the annual Drop the Anchor event. The event is presented by Downtown Organizations Investing Together.

The activities will kick off around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve on East King Street (between Penn Street and Earl Street).

This is a free event! There will be bounce houses, a disc jockey, and more.

The anchor will be dropped at midnight, and 2023 will be officially welcomed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

The City of Harrisburg will host a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music, entertainment, fireworks and the Strawberry Drop at midnight on Dec. 31.

The event kicks off at 9pm with a Countdown to Kid-Night event at City Hall featuring a balloon drop, milk & cookies toast, craft, kids dance party, and more. The event culminates with the Strawberry Drop at midnight at the downtown Hilton, followed by fireworks to ring in the New Year.

2nd Street will be closed from Chestnut to Walnut starting at 6pm on December 31. Street parking is free after 5 p.m. in the Downtown area.

Hershey

Head to ChocolateTown Square in downtown Hershey for live music from Fully Stocked and Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, kid-friendly activities at the Hershey Story Museum and local food vendors.

The festivities kick off at 8 p.m., with bands hitting the stage at 9. The event is free to attend.

As midnight approaches, there will be a countdown to the Hershey's Kiss raise and "an immersive, celebratory display."

“We are excited to offer a new midnight display this year,” said Julie Vastyan Goolsby, co-marketing chair for Hershey New Year’s Eve. “While the details will remain a surprise until the event, we can promise an immersive display that you won’t want to miss. And, downtown revelers won't miss the display—even if heavy fog returns again."

Elizabethville

The Lykens Valley Children’s Museum, located in Elizabethville, is ready to celebrate the New Year with a family friendly gathering.

There are two times to catch the NYE Celebration: from noon to 2pm or 5pm to 7pm.

Families can explore the museum and enjoy special STEM and Art activities with a countdown to “midnight” with a ball drop and a balloon drop.

Guest of Honor for the noon to 2pm countdown will be the Gratz Fair Queen Sadie Sitlinger.

Mark your calendars and join the LVCM for this family fun event!

This event was made possible thanks to Pillow Fire Company.

Tickets on sale here.

The Lykens Valley Children’s Museum is located at 33 S. Market Street in Elizabethville.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Chambersburg

There will be a New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Chambersburg starting at 5 p.m. Martin's Famous Potato Rolls will drop one of their famous potato rolls (what else?) at 9 p.m. in Chambers Fort Park.

LANCASTER COUNTY

City of Lancaster

The Lancaster Office of Promotions will host a New Year's Eve celebration at Binn's Park on the 100 block of North Queen Street from 9 p.m. to midnight on December 31.

The event will feature live music and entertainment and the long-awaited return of the red rose drop at midnight to ring in the New Year.

Ephrata

The Lancaster County borough will host its first New Year's Eve celebration in the downtown square from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. The event will include live music and dancing, fireworks and the raising of a mystery object at midnight to ring in the new year.

LEBANON COUNTY

City of Lebanon

The city of Lebanon will hold its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop on South Eighth Street between Chestnut and Cumberland streets from 10 p.m. to midnight. The event will feature music from DJ Ryan Downes.

YORK COUNTY

City of York