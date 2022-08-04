Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco

The K9 officer served with Lower Allen Police from 2013 through his retirement in 2020.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco.

The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said.

Rocco retired from service in 2020 after joining the department in 2013. He served in many searches for people and evidence and stood ready to protect the officers he assisted, according to the police department.

After his retirement, Rocco spent his remaining years with the family of his handler, Cpl. Michael Scarlato.