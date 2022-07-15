Manheim Township PD introduces two new K9 officers

Officers Odin and Zeke recently joined the department to assist in narcotics detection and patrol functions.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department in Lancaster County recently introduced two new K9 officers: Odin and Zeke.

Both dogs will join the department to work with their handlers in narcotics detection and patrol functions, the police department said.

K9 Officer Odin is partnered with Officer Lucas Starsinic. A 2-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois originally from Denmark, Odin is trained in narcotics detection (area, building, and vehicle), specifically heroin, meth, and cocaine. He is also trained as a patrol dog (tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, and controlled aggression work).

Starsinic has been with the department since 2016. He has worked in the patrol division and been assigned to both Manheim Township and Lancaster Township sectors. He has spent time as a defensive tactics instructor.

Starsinic has had numerous drug-related arrests, the department said.

K9 Officer Zeke is partnered with Officer Shane Long. A 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd originally from the Netherlands, Zeke came to the U.S. in April, when he was paired with Long so the duo could undergo a five-week training course together.

Zeke is a North American Police Work Dog Association-certified narcotics detector, focusing on cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, and is also certified in patrol functions like controlled aggression, tracking, and building and article searches.