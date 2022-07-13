Meet York County Regional Police Department's newest K9, Nova!

The shelter rescue from California will work alongside the police department and the Northeastern School District as a School Resource Police Officer K9.

YORK, Pa. — Meet the newest recruit at the York County Regional Police Department, Nova!

She's a shelter rescue from California and will work alongside the police department and the Northeastern School District as a School Resource Police Officer K9.

Officer Goodman and Nova are currently in training together to be certified in narcotics and as a tracking K9 team.

Nova will work alongside Officer Goodman every day at school, becoming a member of its community and working to help keep everyone safe. Officers hope that Nova will be able to connect with students of all ages.

Officer Goodman and Nova are looking forward to their first day of school together.