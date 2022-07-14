Job fair happening today at PeoplesBank Park in York

The job fair is the second in a series of three jobs fairs scheduled over a six-month period.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The York County Economic Alliance is partnering with the York Revolution and Sports Radio 98.9 to host a job fair at PeoplesBank Park on July 14 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The job fair is the second in a series of three jobs fairs scheduled over a six-month period.

The hiring event comes as the national unemployment rate hovers at a pre-pandemic low of 3.6%. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 1.8 job openings for every person looking for work.

“Which tells us that things are improving across different sectors," Doug Eppler with the York Revolution said. "We’re seeing a lot of growth in manufacturing and healthcare, the retail industries."

About 40 employers are expected to be at the job fair, including Sheetz, Harley-Davidson, WellSpan and UPS.

Employers are offering part- and full-time jobs. Many are offering additional incentives and are willing to be flexible with usual hiring standards, such as by considering applicants with gaps in their work history.

“We’re hearing from some of the companies that they are offering opportunities to bring on individuals that were formerly incarcerated on a case-by-case basis, offering flexible hybrid schedules, offering training opportunities, things like sign-on bonuses,” Sully Pinos of the York County Economic Alliance told FOX43.

Entry is free. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.