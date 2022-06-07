USPS to host job fairs throughout Central Pa. in July

Through the "delivering for America" plan, USPS says they'll be able to focus on building a more stable and empowered workforce amid a nationwide working shortage.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The United States Postal Service will be holding a series of job fairs throughout South Central Pa. as part of their 10-year plan called, "Delivering for America."

There will be seven job fairs taking place across our area, with the first one being held today in Spring Grove, York County.

USPS is looking to immediately fill the positions of rural carrier associates and city carriers assistants. These positions pay $19.50 per hour and $18.92 per hour respectively.

The postal service says they offer competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Applicants must apply through the USPS website, must be 18-years-old, and will have to pass a drug screening and criminal background check.

Through the "Delivering for America," plan, USPS says they'll be able to focus on building a more stable and empowered workforce amid a nationwide working shortage.

"So, we're just looking to get a game plan moving forward, to pretty much become more viable and sustainable for the future, and the first part of the plan is to invest in our workforce and to strengthen our transportation routes," Mark Lawrence with USPS said. "The plan is going very well, but you know, like any industry, we want to make sure that we stay afloat, and remain viable for the future."

USPS will also be having job fairs in Shippensburg, Harrisburg, and Lebanon.

Here are all the places where the job fair will be taking place:

July 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Spring Grove Post Office on 55 West Jackson Street in Spring Grove

July 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Shippensburg Post Office on 46 West King Street in Shippensburg

July 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Harrisburg Swatara Post Office on 5120 Derry Street in Harrisburg

July 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sunbury Post Office on 135 North 3rd Street in Sunbury

July 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Post Office on 101 South 8th Street in Lebanon

July 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the York PeoplesBank Park on 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York