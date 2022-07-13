x
Price Rite Marketplace to host a walk-up job fair July 19

The fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at most Price Rite locations, full-time, part-time, and management positions are available.
YORK, Pa. — Price Rite Marketplace announced Wednesday that it is hosting a walk-up job fair to fill a variety of positions at its grocery stores. 

Candidates looking to participate in the event are encouraged to visit any Price Rite Marketplace store on Tuesday, July 19 to speak with a hiring manager on the spot. 

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at most Price Rite locations throughout the country. Full-time, part-time, and management positions are available, depending on the hiring location. 

There are three local Price Rite Marketplaces in the local area. One is located in York at 2142 S Queen St., one is located in Harrisburg at 3812 Union Deposit Rd., and one is located in Lebanon at 2299 Cumberland St. 

Available part-time positions include general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks. The company noted that the training program will include a game-based training app that is designed to provide a solid foundation for learning the job. 

Price Rite also offers associates entertainment and tuition discounts, as well as scholarship opportunities.

For more information on the upcoming event click here

