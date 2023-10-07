Hundreds march through Lancaster in annual Freedom Walk

Organizers and advocates walked two miles across the city to raise awareness about human trafficking.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A single-file line of people marched through Lancaster in silence, as they raise awareness to the horrors of human trafficking.

“Many people are not aware that it exists in the United States," said Tama Delgado, who marched across Lancaster. "[People] think it happens in third-world countries, but this happens in our backyard.”

More than 300 people took part in the 4th Annual Freedom Walk around the City of Lancaster. The event highlights the prevalence of human trafficking across the Commonwealth and promotes awareness of the signs of exploitation.

“When people start to see the signs of grooming and what that looks like, a lot of people then say, ‘was that something that happened to me, or I think that’s happening to my child’s friend," said Amy Thurston, the co-founder of Hope, Inspire, Love, an anti-human trafficking non-profit.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Pennsylvania had 315 reported trafficking cases in 2021—15th most in the US. The Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts adds that Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses in Pennsylvania.

Thurston hopes the march not only highlights the issue, but encourages people in South Central PA to action.

"We're helping the community be more aware, so then they'll be able to say, 'if I spot this, now what do we do about it,'" said Thurston.

Despite the pouring rain, organizers and marchers were dedicated to spreading their message of hope and freedom throughout Lancaster.