Health officials highlights first month of PA Overdose Prevention Program

The overdose prevention program has fulfilled 475 orders of Narcan and drug test strips across Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Critical resources in the fight against overdose deaths are beginning to filter their way across the Commonwealth.

On Friday, Shapiro Administration officials joined recovery workers to highlight the first 30 days of the PA Overdose Prevention Program. Since August 31st—the program has fulfilled 475 orders for Narcan and drug test strips across Pennsylvania.

“Our work is far from over," said Mike Pennington, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. "It’s my hope that as this program continues to evolve, organizations on the front lines of the overdose epidemic continue to take advantage of this new initiative.”

“The longer we keep people alive, the greater the chance we have to get them into treatment," said Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary.

Carmela Disomma with the Lancaster Harm Reduction Project said the program is helping the organizations, giving the supplies and training they need to reverse overdoses.

“You can be walking down the street, see someone overdose, and if you know what to do, you’ll be able to step in and save someone’s life," said Disomma.

Disomma added that the test strips will also save lives, by allowing people to protect themselves from ingesting fentanyl and xylazine.

“They’re not buying these pills from a drug store; they’re buying them off the street," said Disomma. "They’re going from one person to another, and we don’t know what these drugs are cut with.”

Health and government officials hope that the program keeps people alive, until they’re ready to seek help for their addiction.