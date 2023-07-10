Businesses prepare for Lancaster Restaurant Week

The semi-annual week-long event begins Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 15.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As the staff at Blazin’ J’s in Lancaster prepares orders, they’re also preparing for next week... Lancaster Restaurant Week returns once again on Oct. 9, bringing back deals at bars and restaurants across the city.

“At Lancaster Restaurant Week, you always expect the best chicken in Lancaster,” Blazin’ J’s Owner Jabron Taylor said.

Taylor has been in business since 2019 and has participated in Restaurant Week every year since.

“It gets people into the restaurant, shows people what Lancaster has to offer at a discounted rate," he said. "So a lot of people show up, come out, and enjoy it.”

The semi-annual event will feature 39 restaurants offering deals throughout the week.

Taylor says it helps boost business.

“Anything to get a little more people in the door to help out," he said. "Things are getting expensive for everybody.”

Annie Bailey’s has been in business since 1907 and has participated in Restaurant Week for more than a decade. But it’s a first for Executive Chef Will Scioscia.

“I’m trying to bring back that homey, everything made in house feeling to it," Scioscia said. "I'm just trying to put a level of quality back into food that I haven't seen in a long time."

He built new menu items for Restaurant Week with plenty of smoked options, hoping to bring in new customers and keep them wanting more.

"It’s way different when you make food for someone that you don’t know, and they come back time after time after time," Scioscia said. "That’s what’s important."

Taylor says it’s an easy way to experience Lancaster’s variety of eats while supporting local businesses.

"You know, to get people in there, it’s more of a joy just to get people to try it," Taylor said. "I think the discounts is good to keep the door moving."