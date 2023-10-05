Lancaster County woman charged with homicide, manslaughter after her child is found dead in parked vehicle

Emily Weaver, 32, is charged with third-degree homicide, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after the child was found on the 4300 block of Fairview Road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with third-degree homicide following the death of her child, who was left unattended in a parked vehicle Wednesday afternoon in West Hempfield Township, authorities claim.

Emily Rose Weaver, 32, was charged Wednesday night following an investigation of her child's death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. In addition to homicide, Weaver is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said West Hempfield Township Police began investigating at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday when they received the report of an unresponsive child in a vehicle.

The car was parked on the 4300 block of Fairview Road, according to police.

When officers arrived, it was determined that the child was already beyond help, police said. Witnesses told police the child had been left in the vehicle for an undetermined length of time.

All of the vehicle's doors and windows were closed, police said. The car was parked in direct sunlight, with Wednesday's high temperatures exceeding 80 degrees, according to police.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the child dead at 7:08 p.m. The preliminary indication is that the child died of environmental exposure, according to the district attorney's office.

The child's name is not being released at this time, authorities said.

Weaver was taken into custody at the conclusion of a preliminary investigation by West Hempfield Township Police, the Lancaster County Detective Bureau, and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, prosecutors said.

Fairview Avenue was closed for nearly eight hours while authorities conducted their investigation on Wednesday, the district attorney's office said.

Weaver has an extensive criminal record, court documents show. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child by Millersville Boro Police in 2018, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor drug offenses and a summary traffic violation in 2019, and was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and endangering the welfare of a child in February 2019.