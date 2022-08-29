Local organizations raise human trafficking awareness as Pennsylvania sees rise in cases

Experts say they identify an average of five new victims every month in just their Pennsylvania program.

YORK, Pa. — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg has been providing human trafficking services and education in Pennsylvania through its Pa. Alliance Against Trafficking in Humans: Route 15 Projects (PAATH15) since 2014.

“We have seen an upward of about 600 victims, and family members that were eligible for services under our program," said Rhonda Hendrickson with the YWCA Greater Harrisburg. "So that would’ve been anything from a 24-hour crisis intervention, medical and legal accompaniment, case management, therapy and counseling."

Most are victims of sex trafficking.

“About 85% of cases are adult victims of sex trafficking, and out of those cases, we have about 15% of our total cases that would be child victims," said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson says cases of human trafficking have increased exponentially.

“At any time across our entire PAATH15 Crossroads Project may have anywhere from 75 active cases on our caseload," said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson adds that they identify an average of five new victims every month in just their program.

“In Dauphin, Cumberland, York counties area, is where we’re getting about 85% to 89% of cases under our project," said Hendrickson.

She says awareness and knowing the signs are key in the fight against human trafficking.

“It takes a community, it takes a village, I think is the old saying, but it truly does, to dig into what is a very hidden problem in our communities," said Hendrickson.