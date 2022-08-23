Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking

According to Pennsylvania Courts, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed in the last five years.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins.

Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup.

They met her at a Harrisburg hotel and took her across state lines to Amsterdam, New York.

While there, she allegedly had sex with another man.

“In this situation, it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see a 13-year-old who has been trafficked in this way," said Jordan Pine, founder and CEO of Greenlight Operation, a Harrisburg area nonprofit that spreads awareness of human trafficking.

Pine said it’s a scenario that happens in our area more often than many might think. "Unfortunately it is getting more and more common.”

According to Pennsylvania Courts, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed in the last five years. York County and Dauphin County are also both in the top ten.

“Much of that has to do with our proximity to major cities as well as the intricate roadway system that we have," said Pine. "It makes us really a hub as traffickers are looking to serve that large clientele base.”

The case has experts sounding the alarm on the potential dangers which lie online.

“We know our kids are posting everything about their lives on social media so a trafficker can figure out 'What’s their vulnerability? How do I get close to them?'” said Rhonda Hendrickson, chief operating officer of YWCA Greater Harrisburg.

As younger and younger kids participate in social media, they say human traffickers are getting better at using it to prey.

“They know what buttons to push to get somebody to respond or get them excited about a potential opportunity, and young people fall for it," said Pine. "Older people do too.”

While this victim was rescued by authorities, experts say that’s not the case most of the time.

"The recent Trafficking In Persons Report that was released by the Department of State is showing that less than one percent of victims are rescued worldwide," said Pine.

Pine says it showcases why awareness and education are so important.

“This is why we prioritize speaking with schools and with students so they understand how to properly use social media and other forms of technology so they don’t find themselves in a situation as heartbreaking as this," she said.

Moore remains behind bars while Lockhart-Tippins is out of prison after posting bail.

The victim's parents were also arrested as part of the investigation. They're charged with endangering the welfare of children. Police say they knew their daughter was missing and failed to report it in a timely manner.

Three men from Tennessee are also involved and facing charges.