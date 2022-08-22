7 suspects arrested in connection to human trafficking case; 2 from Middletown

TyQuann Brown, 43, and Christina Randall, 46, are both charged with endangering the welfare of children following an 8-month investigation.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Lower Swatara Township Police Department announced charges against seven people following an eight-month human trafficking investigation.

Two the suspects were from the 100 block of Tarheel Lance in Middletown, police say.

TyQuann Brown, 43, and Christina Randall, 46, have been arrested for endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony, according to police.

Police did not provide additional details regarding the case.

The five other suspects charged were: