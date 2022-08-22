7 suspects arrested in connection to human trafficking case; 2 from Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Lower Swatara Township Police Department announced charges against seven people following an eight-month human trafficking investigation.
Two the suspects were from the 100 block of Tarheel Lance in Middletown, police say.
TyQuann Brown, 43, and Christina Randall, 46, have been arrested for endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony, according to police.
Police did not provide additional details regarding the case.
The five other suspects charged were:
- Danerick Perry Jr., 26 (Memphis, TN): luring child into motor vehicle, sexual exploitation of children, possessing child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors
- Jeremy Maxwell, 19 (Memphis, TN): statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors - sexual offense, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors
- Mario Maxwell, 21 (Memphis, TN): luring child into motor vehicle, sexual exploitation of minors, corruption of minors
- Neal Moore II, 27, Amsterdam, NY): kidnapping of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors - sexual offense, corruption of minors
- Jeniyah Lockhart-Trippins, 23, (Amsterdam, NY): kidnapping of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors - sexual offense, corruption of minors