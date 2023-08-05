Advocates in Harrisburg continue push for gun reform, change

Members of several faiths and organizations joined together to demand local lawmakers to crack down on gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of people pushing for change discussed the need to continue the fight to get guns off the street on Sunday, as the country continues to suffer from deadly mass shootings.

"I'm feeling tired of coming to vigils," Chisuk Emuna Synagogue Rabbi Ron Muroff said. "I'm feeling tired of saying these pious words and not seeing change, real lasting change, in our community."

Calls for change are echoing throughout the Harrisburg community.

"Grieving alone is not enough," Rev. Dr. Gene Gordon of Capital Presbyterian Church said. "That crying and praying is not enough."

Leaders from various faith groups came together Sunday to call for an end to gun violence.

"This problem is not just a Harrisburg problem," Kingdom Embassy Church Pastor Eric Jackson said. "It is a state problem. It is a national problem."

People joined together in prayer and song at Capital Presbyterian Church on Cumberland Street in Harrisburg.

The group then joined a Witness Walk to a Memorial to the Lost, currently on display at the Harris AME Zion Church on 17th Street.

Each shirt represents a victim lost to gun violence in the city of Harrisburg. Each has their name, age and the day they were killed. It will be on display there until May 13.

"A father, a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle," Patricia Reitzi, who started the Facebook group Put Down the Guns, said. "All somebody's family who is loved and missed dearly."

Reitzi is a loved one left grieving. Her grandson is one of more than 200 killed by gun violence in the city in the last 15 years.

"He was such a great kid." Reitzi said. "He was an outstanding father."

Reitzi said she and others will keep fighting for local lawmakers to act.

"I'm not going to stop. I can't stop," Reitzi said while holding back tears. "I got to do this for them. I got to do this for him."