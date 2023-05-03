Two juveniles arrested following Harrisburg shooting

Two juveniles were arrested and the gun was recovered after a shots fired incident. According to Maisel, there were no injuries or reported property damage.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two juveniles were arrested following a shots fired incident in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg's Director of Communications Matt Maisel, shortly after 3:40 p.m., police received a phone call about shots fired in the area of 6th and Emerald Streets.

Officers were reportedly already in the area and witnessed the shots being fired.

Two juveniles were arrested and the gun was recovered.

According to Maisel, there were no injuries or reported property damage.