Officials provide update on shooting death of 12-year-old Red Lion boy

The Pennsylvania State Police and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday are expected to provide an update on the shooting death of 12-year-old Kain Heiland.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are expected to provide an update on the shooting death of a Red Lion boy at a press conference around 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

Both members of the Pennsylvania State Police and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday are expected to speak.

On Saturday, April 1, 12-year-old Kain Heiland was shot and killed by his 13-year-old classmate.

A police search warrant states the boys were out with another friend when the 13-year-old got a gun from his home. He went back to the group and made a joke about Kain’s mother.

Kain told the boy to “shut up” and authorities say that's when the boy shot Kain in the back.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, Heiland's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest via his back. The manner has been ruled a homicide. The coroner notes any possible criminality is determined by a court of law.

Court documents show that the alleged shooter has been charged with third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.