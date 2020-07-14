Gov. Tom Wolf signs two law enforcement reform bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has signed two law enforcement bills.
The bills are HB 1841, which requires pre-employment background checks for law enforcement officers, and HB 1910, which requires mental health evaluations for officers.
The signings were announced at a press conference at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, as the Goveror was joined by state officials and legislators to discuss the bills and the next steps for reform.
