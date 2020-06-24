x
Police & criminal justice reform bills advance in Pennsylvania

Four different bills made steps in the General Assembly following calls for change across the nation
Pennsylvania lawmakers are making progress on police and criminal justice reform bills as Wednesday four different bills took steps to advance. 

The bills that made progress today include:

- HB 1910, which enhances police officer training and treatment

Status: Advanced out of the House, awaits concurrence in Senate

- HB 1841, which creates a database to track police disciplinary activity

Status: Advanced out of the House, awaits concurrence in Senate

- SB 637, which changes licensing barriers to employment for those previously convicted of crimes

Status: Advanced out of the House, awaits concurrence in the Senate

- SB 14, which creates probation reform

Status: Advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee

