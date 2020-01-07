Two police reform bills head to Governor Wolf's desk

HB 1841 and 1910 were unanimously passed by the general assembly.

Two police reform bills are headed Governor Wolf's desk after unanimously passing both the House and Senate.

This after protests across the state and country against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

House Bill 1841 requires departments to check a prospective officers history from previous departments during the hiring process. This includes any disciplinary actions, complaints and reason for separation.

It also creates a database of law enforcement officers who have demonstrated documented patterns of excessive use of force or other misconduct.

House Bill 1910 requires officers to get training on use of force, de-escalation, how to recognize signs of child abuse and instruction implicit bias and community and cultural awareness.

It also requires officers to undergo mental health evaluations after use of force incidents.