Gov. Wolf signs child marriage ban and psychology compact bills into law

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 360, which sets 18 as the minimum age to obtain a marriage license and extends the time period for child care and school employees to obtain their criminal Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) background certifications.

“Setting the minimum age to obtain a marriage license will help prevent child exploitation,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “Marriage is a sacred and serious commitment that should be undertaken with love by two adults, not by children being exploited by unscrupulous adults.”

Gov. Wolf also signed into law Senate Bill 67, which amends regulations to expand the availability of psychological services through telemedicine.