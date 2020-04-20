"This is a curve we don't want to flatten." Local telemedicine calls rise as patients keep social distance

Doctors believe the rise in Telehealth could be a game changer in how people are treated.

As social distancing guidelines remain in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients are turning more to video conferencing visits with their doctors to avoid person-to-person contact.

The video practice, called telemedicine or Telehealth, is growing "exponentially" at hospitals in South Central Pennsylvania. At Penn State Hershey Medical Center, most visits prior to COVID-19 were related to urgent care, according to Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Chris DeFlitch. Now, though, doctors are screening everything from potential COVID-19 symptoms, to routine checkups, to visits dealing with patients who have ALS.

"This is a curve we do not want to flatten," DeFlitch said of the rise in Telehealth calls. "It won't replace everything. If we need to do a physical examination in the same room together, we'll need to have that traditional interaction. There are situations though where Telehealth can be a major advancement."

AT UPMC Pinnacle, Dr. Carleen Warner says most of their telemedicine calls in the past week have been COVID-related. Most of the time, she says, when a patient calls in concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms, a doctor can talk them through their conditions without anyone leaving their home.

Pinnacle has seen a huge increase in telemedicine calls, Warner says. In the week of April 5-11, she says providers did 4,278 ambulatory virtual visits, along with 443 inpatient calls.