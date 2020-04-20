"This is a curve we don't want to flatten." Local telemedicine calls rise as patients keep social distance

As social distancing guidelines remain in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients are turning more to video conferencing visits with their doctors to avoid person-to-person contact.
The video practice, called telemedicine or Telehealth, is growing "exponentially" at hospitals in South Central Pennsylvania. At Penn State Hershey Medical Center, most visits prior to COVID-19 were related to urgent care, according to Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Chris DeFlitch. Now, though, doctors are screening everything from potential COVID-19 symptoms, to routine checkups, to visits dealing with patients who have ALS.
"This is a curve we do not want to flatten," DeFlitch said of the rise in Telehealth calls. "It won't replace everything. If we need to do a physical examination in the same room together, we'll need to have that traditional interaction. There are situations though where Telehealth can be a major advancement."
AT UPMC Pinnacle, Dr. Carleen Warner says most of their telemedicine calls in the past week have been COVID-related. Most of the time, she says, when a patient calls in concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms, a doctor can talk them through their conditions without anyone leaving their home.
Pinnacle has seen a huge increase in telemedicine calls, Warner says. In the week of April 5-11, she says providers did 4,278 ambulatory virtual visits, along with 443 inpatient calls.
"We had a 90 percent increase from the week before," Dr. Warner says. "There's always something good that comes out of something bad, and our use of telemedicine is going to be one of those good things."