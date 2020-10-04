Geisinger expands telehealth services to include primary care, specialist consultation

The expansion will allow patients to have more access to primary and specialty care via video conferencing while slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Geisinger announced Friday it is expanding its telehealth services to include primary care and more than 70 specialties, which will allow patients to have more access to care while slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Telemedicine video visits allow patients to speak with providers in real time using video chat technology on a secure network, the healthcare system said. The visits are available for a wide range of conditions including colds and flu, rashes, diabetes, mental health, neurologic conditions and many more.

“Telemedicine video visits ensure that our communities continue to have access to primary and specialty care while practicing social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said David Fletcher, associate vice president of Telehealth. “Geisinger providers answer patient questions and discuss concerns in real time, just like at a regular office visit, but from the comfort of the patient’s home.”

Telemedicine visits are accessible through a smartphone (iPhone or Android), a tablet or a computer with a webcam and speaker, along with a high-speed internet connection.

For more information about telemedicine, call (866) 530-6925.

Patients who have an upcoming appointment with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office directly and ask about the availability of a virtual visit.

Telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15, and many other insurers are waiving copays for this service.