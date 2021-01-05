Gettysburg National Miltary Park resumes normal hours

The Civil War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through September.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Gettysburg National Military Park is back to its full hours for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The museum has been open since January and although under reduced hours due to COVID-19.

Now officials say they are thrilled to get back to teaching people about a major part of Pennsylvanian and American history.

"It's a beautiful spring day. Great day to start our new seven days a week being open and I would say that our staff is very very thankful and excited about being able to get back to some degree of normalcy," said David Malgee, interim president of the Gettysburg Foundation.