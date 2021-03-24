Furry Friends with Tontin, the cat

Tontin is a male, domestic shorthair tabby. He is nine years old.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Tontin, the cat!

Tontin is a male, domestic shorthair tabby. He is nine years old.

He came to the Lancaster PSPCA because his owner could no longer care for him. He loves to play with balls and cat wands. He also loves being around other people but doesn't like to be pet constantly.

Tontin would do best in a home with adults or children 12 years old and up.