Furry friends with Justice, the dog

He is described as a "friendly and loving boy who really enjoys playing with other dogs." He's also said to be "goofy and clumsy."

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Justice, the dog!

Justice is a 1-year-old, 50 lb., male with similarities to a Staffordshire Terrier/Plott Hound mix.

Justice was a stray before he was rescued in Granada, Mississippi along with his sister and has been living in a foster home ever since. His best friend is his foster brother.

He really enjoys the outdoors and would need a family that supports his active lifestyle. He sleeps through the night, as well.

A home with another dog would be ideal, since he loves playing with his foster brother so much. Justice is also neutered, up to date on vaccines, and working on house training.