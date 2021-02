A wallflower, Caty is a 4-year-old tabby who is "independent, a little shy, and likes to keep to herself."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Caty, the cat.

She might take some time to warm up, but after she does she can be very sweet, loving and affectionate.

Caty does well with other cats, but it's unknown how she is with dogs. The York County SPCA suggests that she might do best in a quieter home with no small children.