Furry friends with Zeus, the dog

Zeus is described as a "gentle, easy-going guy who loves to hang out with his human friends."

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Zeus, the dog.

A handsome, 9-year-old boxer, Zeus is described as a "gentle, easy-going guy who loves to hang out with his human friends."

According to the York County SPCA, Zeus was brought to them in January due to his owner's declining health. He is one of the shelter's longest-term kennel residents.

Zeus is looking for "an ultra-loving family where he can return that love twofold."

He walks well on leash and is reportedly housebroken. He would do well as the only pet in a home. If there are children in the home, the York County SPCA recommends that they be older children.