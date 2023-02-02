Waynesboro Police warns residents about new Facebook, 'Windows Security Team' scam

A Franklin County resident recently was called by a phony computer support team member who tried to scam him, according to police.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning of a potential scam involving phony computer support offers.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a resident reported that he recently clicked on a video on Facebook that caused his computer to freeze. A Windows Security screen then popped up, prompting the resident to call a phone number for support.

As he began calling, the resident was alerted that someone had hacked into his computer and attempted to get money through the resident's Zelle account, but the bank intervened and voided the attempted transaction.

The resident then received a call from someone claiming to be with the Window Security team, police said. The caller stated that the resident needed to purchase Apple gift cards and give the card numbers to the "Windows Security Team" member in order for the team member to track the hacker down.

"If a situation like was to happen to you or someone you know, this please do not call any numbers or respond to any emails," the Waynesboro Police Department said. "Please do not purchase gift cards, send money or provide personal information to anyone unless you are certain of their credibility."