Lancaster police warn residents of scam phone call

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) announced today that a scammer has spoofed their phone number.

The police department warned residents to be vigilant if they receive a call from the agency phone number, 717-733-0965.

The NLCRPD says that if a police officer is trying to reach you, they will clearly identify themselves with Regional Police specifics.

Officers also encourage anyone who believes they may have gotten a scam call to call the department directly.

Anyone with information has been asked to call NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted through Crimewatch or NLCRPD's “Submit a Tip” feature.