x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lancaster police warn residents of scam phone call

A scammer has spoofed the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department's agency phone number, according to the department.
How to stop unwanted phone calls even if you`re already on the Do Not Call List

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) announced today that a scammer has spoofed their phone number.

The police department warned residents to be vigilant if they receive a call from the agency phone number, 717-733-0965.

The NLCRPD says that if a police officer is trying to reach you, they will clearly identify themselves with Regional Police specifics.

Officers also encourage anyone who believes they may have gotten a scam call to call the department directly.

Anyone with information has been asked to call NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted through Crimewatch or NLCRPD's “Submit a Tip” feature. 

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Authorities announce criminal homicide charges in 2021 Cousler Park shooting death

Before You Leave, Check This Out