Chambersburg Police warn residents, business owners to beware of phone scammers posing as police

The department said it has received two reports of scam phone calls to local businesses where the caller pretends to be police and asks the business to pay a "fine."

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police issued a warning to local business owners and residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement.

"Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department's 'Counterfeit or Fraud Division,'" the police department said. "In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call."

In previous cases, the police department said, businesses have been told they must pay a "fine" for allegedly accepting counterfeit currency or some other fictional violation.