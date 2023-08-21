Roads closed in Franklin County after two tractor-trailer crashes, one reportedly fatal

Both roads are closed at this time due to the respective crashes.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to two separate crashes in Franklin County Monday night.

According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, the first crash happened at 5:23 p.m. along Lincoln Way and Mercersburg Road in Saint Thomas Township. The road is currently closed due to the incident.

The crash reportedly involved a tractor-trailer and a car, but it's unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

The second crash was reported to dispatch at 7:38 p.m. along the 8900 block of Old Scotland Road in Shippensburg.