Franklin County

Roads closed in Franklin County after two tractor-trailer crashes, one reportedly fatal

Both roads are closed at this time due to the respective crashes.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to two separate crashes in Franklin County Monday night. 

According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, the first crash happened at 5:23 p.m. along Lincoln Way and Mercersburg Road in Saint Thomas Township. The road is currently closed due to the incident. 

The crash reportedly involved a tractor-trailer and a car, but it's unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

The second crash was reported to dispatch at 7:38 p.m. along the 8900 block of Old Scotland Road in Shippensburg. 

One person was reportedly killed in the crash, which also involved a tractor-trailer and a car. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

