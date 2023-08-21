PSP: Crash in Lebanon County splits car in two, leaves driver with serious injuries

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver was seriously injured after the car struck two trees before coming to a final resting spot.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lebanon County that reportedly split a car in two and seriously injured the driver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown, troopers were called to Weavertown Road north of its intersection with Pineapple Road in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on Aug. 19 at 9:52 p.m.

The crash occurred when the 2005 BMW was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed, causing it to travel off the roadway of Weavertown Road south of its intersection with Pineapple Road. The car then began to spin counter-clockwise and traveled sideways across both lanes of Weavertown Road.

According to PSP, the car then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree on the westbound side of Weavertown Road. It wrapped around the tree, causing the car to spin clockwise.

The car continued northbound with force, causing it to split into two pieces. The rear end traveled northwest into a field as the front end continued northbound, subsequently striking a second tree before coming to a final rest.