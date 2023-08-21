x
Lancaster County

1 dead after crash in Lancaster County

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Danielle Sandul, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One woman is dead after a Lancaster County car crash over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police say Danielle Sandul, 45, of Salisbury, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to troopers, the crash occurred shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the intersection of Little Britain Road and Friends Road. Officers say a driver headed north on Little Britain Road ran a stop sign and struck the car in which Sandul was a passenger.

The investigation is ongoing.

