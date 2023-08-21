Five injured following single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

Officials say the car was traveling west on Rt. 422 and veered off the north side of the road, going down an embankment and striking a large tree head-on.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officers are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Route 442 in Hershey that has left five people injured.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, on Aug. 21 at 8:39 a.m., the crash was reported along the westbound lanes of State Route 442 (West Chocolate Avenue) in front of Hershey's Technical Center.

Officials say the car was traveling west on Rt. 422 and veered off the north side of the road, going down an embankment and striking a large tree head-on.

Three adults and two children were inside of the car, according to Derry Township Police, and all were transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center by Life Lion EMS for further treatment. Their injuries are described as serious but current conditions are not known at this time.

The westbound lanes of Rt. 422 were shut down for several hours while investigators from the Derry Township Police Department at the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team documented and gathered evidence at the scene.