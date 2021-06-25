Two people injured in dog attack at Chambersburg hotel

Police say the victims were the owners of the dog, who attacked them in their hotel room. Both were airlifted to York Hospital for treatment.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Two people had to be airlifted for medical treatment of their injuries following a dog attack Friday at a Chambersburg hotel.

Chambersburg Police were dispatched to an Econolodge hotel on the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue for the reported animal attack shortly before 1 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims, who identified themselves as the owners of the dog that attacked them, police say.

The dog, a 3-year-old pit bull, was still in the room where the attack occurred, according to police.

Both victims were airlifted to York Hospital for treatment of their injuries, police say.

No one else was injured.